BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155
Director Declaration
BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. with effect from today.
All enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2639
13 May 2024
