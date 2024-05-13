BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc

LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155



Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. with effect from today.

All enquiries:

Sarah Beynsberger

BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 2639

13 May 2024

