Montag, 13.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
WKN: 889250 | ISIN: GB0005774855
PR Newswire
13.05.2024
BlackRock World Mining Trust Plc - Director Declaration

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 13

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc
LEI - LNFFPBEUZJBOSR6PW155

Director Declaration

BlackRock World Mining Trust plc ('the Company') hereby gives notification in accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, that Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. with effect from today.

All enquiries:
Sarah Beynsberger
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary
Tel: 0207 743 2639

13 May 2024



© 2024 PR Newswire
