Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2024) - cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD) (NYSE American: YCBDpA), one of the nation's leading, highly trusted and widely recognized CBD companies, today announces that it will host a conference call at 4:20 p.m., Eastern Time, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, to discuss the company's March 31, 2024 second quarter of fiscal 2024 financial results and business progress.

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Wednesday May 15, 2024, 4:20 p.m. Eastern Time

USA/Canada: 844-763-8274

International: 647-484-8814



Teleconference Replay dial in:

USA/Canada: 855-669-9658

International: 412-317-0088

Replay Passcode: 0905

Webcast/Webcast Replay link - available through May 15, 2025: https://www.gowebcasting.com/13342

About cbdMD, Inc.

cbdMD, Inc. is one of the leading and most highly trusted and recognized hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) brands with a comprehensive line of U.S. produced, THC-free1 CBD products as well as Full Spectrum and Delta 9 THC products. The cbdMD brand currently includes high-quality, premium CBD products including tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, sleep aids and more. The Company's Paw CBD brand includes formulated pet products including tinctures, chews and topicals in varying strengths. cbdMD also operates ATRx Labs, a line of functional mushroom supplements. To learn more about cbdMD and the complete line of products, please visit www.cbdmd.com, follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook or visit one of the thousands of retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

1 THC-free is defined as below the level of detection using validated scientific analytical tools.

