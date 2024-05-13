Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 13.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
Frankfurt
13.05.24
17:20 Uhr
9,450 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRAVIS PERKINS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5009,85018:20
Dow Jones News
13.05.2024 | 17:28
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
13-May-2024 / 15:55 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The Company has been notified of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 9 May 2024 
by Rosamund Roberts (a PCA of PDMR Nick Roberts) in accordance with the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan. 
 
PCA             Number of Shares acquired         Share Price 
Rosamund Roberts      649                    GBP7.980000 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMRs can be found below. For Further information please contact: Will Lang Director of Legal Services and Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)7468 713734 Notification of Dealing Form 
1            Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 
a)            Name                Rosamund Roberts 
2            Reason for the notification 
a)            Position/Status           PCA of Chief Executive Officer 
b)            Initial notification/Amendment   Initial Notification 
3            Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer 
             or auction monitor 
a)            Name                  Travis Perkins plc 
b)            LEI                  2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
4            Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 
             each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been 
             conducted 
a)            Description of the financial       Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each 
             instrument, 
             type of instrument 
             Identification code           ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 
b)            Nature of the transaction        Purchase of shares under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan. 
c)            Price(s) and volume (s) 
                                 Price(s)            Volume(s) 
                                    GBP7.980000         649 
d)            Aggregated information 
                                 Aggregate        Aggregate   Aggregate 
             -Aggregated volume            Price          Volume     Total 
             -Price                  GBP7.980000        649      GBP5,179.02 
e)            Date of the transaction         9 May 2024 
f)            Place of the transaction         XLON

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  321196 
EQS News ID:  1901843 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1901843&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 13, 2024 10:55 ET (14:55 GMT)

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.