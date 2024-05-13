DJ Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding 13-May-2024 / 15:55 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Company has been notified of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 9 May 2024 by Rosamund Roberts (a PCA of PDMR Nick Roberts) in accordance with the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan. PCA Number of Shares acquired Share Price Rosamund Roberts 649 GBP7.980000 This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMRs can be found below. For Further information please contact: Will Lang Director of Legal Services and Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0)7468 713734 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated a) Name Rosamund Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PCA of Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each instrument, type of instrument Identification code ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of shares under the Company's Dividend Re-investment Plan. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) GBP7.980000 649 d) Aggregated information Aggregate Aggregate Aggregate -Aggregated volume Price Volume Total -Price GBP7.980000 649 GBP5,179.02 e) Date of the transaction 9 May 2024 f) Place of the transaction XLON

