Medical Nutrition Market Size to Grow USD 88940 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Nutrition Market is Segmented by Type ( Pediatric Nutrition , Adult Nutrition, Geriatric Nutrition, Sport Nutrition), by Application (Pediatric Malnutrition, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Renal Failure, Cancer, Pulmonary Diseases, Diabetes, Neurological Diseases, Metabolic Disorders).

The Global Medical Nutrition Market was valued at USD 58870 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 88940 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

Get Free Sample: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Auto-2Y9391/Global_Medical_Nutrition_Market

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Medical Nutrition Market:

The Medical Nutrition market is experiencing notable growth driven by several key factors. Firstly, there is a rising awareness among consumers regarding the importance of nutrition in managing various medical conditions, such as malnutrition, diabetes, and gastrointestinal disorders. This heightened awareness, coupled with an increasing aging population globally, has spurred demand for specialized nutritional products tailored to address specific health needs. Furthermore, advancements in medical research and technology have led to the development of innovative nutritional solutions, including personalized nutrition and functional foods, further expanding the market. Additionally, the growing prevalence of chronic diseases and the emphasis on preventive healthcare strategies are driving healthcare providers and policymakers to prioritize medical nutrition interventions, contributing to market growth. These factors collectively propel the Medical Nutrition market forward, with significant opportunities for expansion and innovation in the foreseeable future.

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-2Y9391/global-medical-nutrition

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF MEDICAL NUTRITION MARKET

The medical nutrition industry is heavily impacted by the convergence of pediatric nutrition and its use in cancer care. Pediatric nutrition plays a critical role in the growth and development of newborns, children, and adolescents by addressing their specific nutritional needs. Because cancer affects appetite, metabolism, and vitamin absorption, along with the adverse effects of therapies like chemotherapy and radiation therapy, pediatric cancer patients frequently have nutritional issues throughout treatment. Because of this, there is an increasing need for specific medical nutrition products that are made to meet the dietary requirements of children with cancer. These supplements are designed to help retain muscle mass, boost immunity, promote healthy growth, and lessen the negative effects of therapy, such nausea, vomiting, and malnourishment.

Globally, the incidence of chronic conditions including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer is rising, which is propelling the medical nutrition market's expansion. Medical nutrition, which offers customized dietary treatments based on patients' medical and nutritional needs, is essential in the management of various disorders. The growing number of people living sedentary lives and aging populations are contributing to the burden of chronic illnesses, which is predicted to fuel demand for medical nutrition goods and services.

One of the main factors behind the medical nutrition market's growth is the aging population. Due to age-related changes in metabolism, digestion, and nutrient absorption, as well as the existence of chronic illnesses and medication use, elderly people frequently have special nutritional demands. As the world's population ages, medical nutrition solutions designed especially for the elderly-such as meal replacements and oral nutritional supplements-address these nutritional issues and promote healthy aging, fueling market expansion. The market for medical nutrition goods and services is being driven by rising knowledge of preventive healthcare and the role that nutrition plays in preventing disease.

The market is growing as a result of the growing uses of medical nutrition in clinical nutrition treatment, especially in healthcare settings such as clinics, hospitals, and long-term care facilities. In order to manage malnutrition, promote wound healing, and maximize nutritional status in patients with both acute and chronic disorders, medical nutrition is essential. Healthcare practitioners are adding medical nutrition therapy into their treatment regimens as a result of the growing acknowledgment of nutrition as a crucial component of healthcare. This is driving demand for specialist goods and services in the medical nutrition market.

The medical nutrition industry is expanding and innovating due to the trend toward tailored nutrition solutions. Developments in digital health technology, microbiome research, and genetics have made it possible to create customized dietary programs based on each person's distinct genetic composition, state of health, and lifestyle choices. As consumers increasingly seek personalized approaches to nutrition and wellness, medical nutrition companies are capitalizing on these advancements to offer tailored dietary supplements, functional foods, and digital health platforms that optimize nutritional intake and support individual health goals. This is driving market expansion.

Buy Now: https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Auto-2Y9391&lic=single-user

MEDICAL NUTRITION MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

With a roughly 34% market share in 2019, North America is the primary market. Asia and Europe are lagging behind.

Among the leading businesses are Baxter, B. Braun, Grifols, Ajinomoto, Infaprim, Fresenius Kabi, Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Glanbia Performance Nutrition, and Groupe Danone. In 2019, over 40% of Russian adults were undernourished. Adult nutrition is around 41% for CIS.

Purchase Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Auto-2Y9391/Global_Medical_Nutrition_Market

Key Companies:

Mead Johnson

Fresenius Kabi

Groupe Danone

Company

CIS

Abbott Nutrition

Nestlé

Glanbia Performance Nutrition

Baxter

B. Braun

Grifols S A

Ajinomoto

Infaprim

Purchase Chapters: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/QYRE-Auto-2Y9391/Global_Medical_Nutrition_Market

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

DISCOVER MORE INSIGHTS: EXPLORE SIMILAR REPORTS!

- Nutritional Analysis market size is projected to reach USD 4733.1 Million by 2027, from USD 3360 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.0% during 2021-2027.

- Clinical Nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 15240 Million by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2023 to 2029.

- Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) Solution Market

- Adult Clinical Nutrition Market

- The global personalized nutrition market was valued at USD 14612.1 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 37286.9 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.48% from 2022 to 2030.

- Specialized Formula Medical Nutrition Market

- The global enteral nutrition market was valued at USD 6,762 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 12,294 Million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2027.

- Personalized Retail Nutrition & Wellness Market

- Lifestyle Nutrition Market

- Women Nutrition market is projected to reach USD 63360 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 36300 Million in 2022, with a CAGR of 8.2% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Sports Nutrition Food

- The global market for Animal Nutrition was estimated to be worth USD 55140 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 62570 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 1.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Nutritional Food Additives market was valued at USD 529 Million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach USD 736.7 Million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Nutritional Powder market is projected to reach USD 281.7 Million in 2029, increasing from USD 123 Million in 2022, with the CAGR of 10.0% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

- Acids & Nutrients in Animal Nutrition Market

- Nutritional Shake Market

- Enteral Nutrition Emulsion Market

- The gluten-free products market size was valued at USD 4.3 Billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach USD 7.5 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2020 to 2027.

- Enteral Nutritional Powder Market

- Fish Nutrition Market

- Medical Supplies Market was estimated to be worth USD 202430 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 329030 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2024-2030.

- Health and Wellness Food and Drinks market was valued at USD 120940 Million in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 173510 Million by 2029, witnessing a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2023-2029.

- The global packaged food market size was valued at USD 1,925.7 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 3,407.2 Billion by 2030, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.

- Electronic Health Records market size is projected to reach USD 47.25 Billion by 2027, from USD 29.16 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.14% during 2021-2027.

- The global market for Food for Special Medical Purpose (FSMP) was estimated to be worth USD 13100 Million in 2023 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 19530 Million by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period 2024-2030

DISCOVER OUR VISION: VISIT ABOUT US!

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

YOUR FEEDBACK MATTERS: REACH OUT TO US!

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Blog: https://valuatestrends.blogspot.com/

Pinterest: https://in.pinterest.com/valuatesreports/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports/

https://www.facebook.com/valuateskorean

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesspanish

https://www.facebook.com/valuatesjapanese

https://valuatesreportspanish.blogspot.com/

https://valuateskorean.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesgerman.blogspot.com/

https://valuatesreportjapanese.blogspot.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/medical-nutrition-market-size-to-grow-usd-88940-million-by-2030-at-a-cagr-of-6--valuates-reports-302143650.html