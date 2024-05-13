Anzeige
13.05.2024 | 17:50
Antea Group: Advanced Environmental Forensics in Emerging Contaminant Detection and Site Remediation

An Antea Group Webinar

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / To set the stage for the forensic discussion, the presentation will briefly explore the characteristics of what defines an emerging contaminant and provide the current regulatory status of per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), microplastics, produced water, and pharmaceuticals and personal care products (PPCPs).

The presenters will discuss how the development of cutting-edge forensic techniques and methods around these emerging contaminants can be utilized to mitigate risk to the insurance industry. These advancements are crucial in assessing both historical and emerging environmental liabilities, providing comprehensive insights for effective environmental stewardship, risk management, and site remediation.

Join us Wednesday, May 29th at 1pm ET for our webinar, Advanced Environmental Forensics in Emerging Contaminant Detection and Site Remediation.

We hope to see you there!

Register Here!



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Antea Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Antea Group
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/antea-group
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Antea Group



View the original press release on accesswire.com

