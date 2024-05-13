MPress Records: Grace Pettis Releases Intimate Second Single, 'Horses,' From Her Highly Anticipated Forthcoming Album

New Record Down To The Letter Due June 14th

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Singer/songwriter Grace Pettis has released the poignantly personal second single, "Horses," from her forthcoming sophomore album, Down To The Letter (MPress Records). While her debut single, "I Take Care of Me Now" gave a hopeful resolve to move on after her recent divorce, "Horses" reveals a painful and reflective time, but also that memories can give strength and comfort to get through current pain. "Horses" premiered in Under The Radar.









Stream/Download The Single HERE

Pre-order Down To The Letter HERE

Grace discusses the song, saying: "When I was a kid, I had something called juvenile rheumatoid arthritis for several years. It left as mysteriously as it arrived. During my diagnosis and treatment, my grandmother would send a small gift every time I had a doctor's visit, or blood drawn. One time, she embroidered one of my horse drawings onto a pillow. In my drawing, a black unicorn is leaping over a row of clouds, surrounded by shooting stars. Its mane and tail are red and its horn is made out of rainbows. Every time I play "Horses," I think about my grandmother and my mom and the way they loved me through those years. And I think of the way that many girls and women long to be like "Horses," both vulnerable and beautiful, and strong and free. And how those things are not mutually exclusive."

Produced by Mary Bragg (Natalie Price), mixed by Jon Estes (Robyn Hitchcock, Dolly Parton), and mastered by John McLaggan of Parachute Mastering (Laynah, Ryan McMahon), Down To The Letter is a deeply personal album, chronicling the end of a marriage and the reclamation of self after betrayal, codependency, and loss with heartbreaking detail. The lyrics deftly toe the line between personal pain and universal catharsis. It also marks the second collaboration for Pettis and Bragg.

Grounded by Pettis' vocals and acoustic guitar along with notable contributions from Bragg on acoustic guitar, the album also features Josh Kaler (Francis Cone, Heather Nova) on pedal steel, acoustic, and electric guitars, with Owen Biddle and Jordan Perlson on electric bass and drums (respectively). Musician/producer Jon Estes (Robin Hitchcock, Rodney Crowell) contributed upright bass, cello, piano, and B-3 and Will Hawley added horns to "Joy." With final overdubs at Bragg's own project studio, they were able to achieve both the aching intimacy of ballads such as "Horses" and "Sobering Up," and the other candid tracks like "Rain" and "I Didn't Break This." The record features backing vocals from Robby Hecht and Emily Scott Robinson.

