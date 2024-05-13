Inclusivity Knows No Borders: 360 Direct Video Teams Up With Eversa for Global Impact

Accelerating Change: Revolutionizing Deaf Communities Through Innovation and Technology

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / 360 Direct Video, a leading provider of sign language customer service solutions, proudly announces its expansion into Canada through a partnership with Eversa, a distinguished deaf woman-owned linguistic services company.

360xEversa Partnership

Team members gather at a local deaf event.

360 Direct Video has been at the forefront of revolutionizing customer support through its innovative, state-of-the-art customer support platform. With a commitment to delivering optimal satisfaction within all consumer interactions, 360 Direct Video has established itself as a certified disability, minority, women-owned business, dedicated to accessibility.

Eversa is renowned for its comprehensive range of linguistic services aimed at improving accessibility for deaf and hard-of-hearing individuals in Canada. Eversa has been instrumental in breaking down barriers and prejudices that hinder the evolution of an egalitarian and equitable society.

This partnership represents a union of expertise, passion, and shared values. Both companies, run by deaf people, possess a deep understanding of the technical, cultural, and accessible options necessary to meet the needs of the deaf community. From recruiting strong deaf candidates to providing specialized training in sign language and managing quality assurance of representatives, 360 Direct Video and Eversa are unparalleled experts in their field. By joining forces, they aim to set a new standard for inclusive solutions not only in Canada but globally.

"We are thrilled to embark on this journey with Eversa," said Craig Radford, CEO of 360 Direct Video. "Together, we will not only enhance accessibility for the deaf community in Canada, but also pave the way for a more inclusive future worldwide."

Audrey Beauchamp, CEO of Eversa, echoed this sentiment, "This partnership represents a significant step towards opening the doors to sign language communication and our shared vision of creating a more equitable society. We look forward to leveraging our collective expertise to make a lasting impact."

With their combined knowledge, resources, and unwavering commitment to inclusivity, 360 Direct Video and Eversa are poised to transform the landscape of customer service and accessibility on a global scale.

###

About 360 Direct Video:

360 Direct Video is a certified disability-owned business providing inclusive customer service solutions. With their innovative deaf-friendly customer support platform, they are dedicated to ensuring optimal satisfaction within all consumer interactions. They are working to expand the deaf ecosystem by creating jobs for deaf individuals and providing companies with sign language customer support and answering services. Follow 360 Direct Video on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

About Eversa:

Eversa is a comprehensive service company with the goal to drive a profound and positive change in society by speeding up the integration of the deaf and hearing communities and increasing the participation of deaf and hard-of-hearing people in our society. Eversa is run by qualified deaf women who offer a unique approach based on years of lived experience in professional and community spaces. Follow Eversa on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contact Information

TraciAnn Hoglind

VP of Marketing

thoglind@360directvideo.com

3216248409

Related Files

360 Direct Video OnePager

Eversa One Pager

SOURCE: 360 Direct Video

View the original press release on newswire.com.