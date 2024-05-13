Southern Company Joins EPRI's Incubatenergy Labs

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Earlier this year, Southern Company joined Incubatenergy Labs, a program administered by EPRI.

Incubatenergy Labs, or IEL, is focused on identifying emerging companies and innovative new energy solutions, and facilitating pilot programs with utilities to implement those solutions. The program connects start-up companies leading the advancement of electrification, decarbonization and grid modernization with energy providers who have the capacity and desire to demonstrate and scale those innovations.

Since its founding, the IEL network has supported more than 1,000 early-stage companies working in clean energy, transportation, precision agriculture and other electrification-focused sectors. Through IEL, EPRI has facilitated hundreds of engagements of innovative startups collaborating with utilities and other industry stakeholders.

Southern Company was the host sponsor of EPRI's recent Electrification 2024 International Conference and Exhibition in Savannah, where 20 emerging companies participated in an IEL-facilitated showcase. With conference attendees looking on, each company made a "Shark Tank-style" pitch for a potential utility engagement or demonstration project.

"I am thrilled about our participation in Incubatenergy Labs," said New Ventures Director Robin Lanier. "During EPRI Electrification 2024, we witnessed the collective efforts of IEL members in vetting top startups for pilot projects and demonstrations. This collaboration exemplifies Southern Company's commitment to shaping the future of energy through active engagement and innovation."

Following the final selection of companies for this start-up cohort, Southern Company will be working to scope and advance pilots across the business.





