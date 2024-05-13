Anzeige
Montag, 13.05.2024
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455
Tradegate
13.05.24
17:55 Uhr
28,030 Euro
+0,110
+0,39 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
13.05.2024 | 18:24
Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 19, 2024

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 6 May 2024 and 10 May 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased 348,028 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,154,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 22 April 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 23 April 2024 and 24 May 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated daily volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Total daily transaction value (SEK):

6 May 2024

94,658

306.0825

28,973,157.29

7 May 2024

105,000

314.1288

32,983,524.00

8 May 2024

50,000

312.3432

15,617,160.00

10 May 2024

98,370

324.6684

31,937,630.51

Total accumulated over week 19/2024

348,028

314.6628

109,511,471.79

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

1,084,806

302.8600

328,544,347.36

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 10 May 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Class C shares1

Total

Number of issued shares

1,245,048,412

881,555

1,245,929,967

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2

61,559,635

-

61,559,635

Number of outstanding shares

1,183,488,777

881,555

1,184,370,332

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.
2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-19--2024,c3977933

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/3977933/2793030.pdf

EQT - Repurchases of shares - weekly press release w19

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt-ab-group,c3298845

EQT AB Group

https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/3977933/8afe31413410cf31.pdf

EQT Transactions w 19

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-19-2024-302143694.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
