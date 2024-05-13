Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 19, 2024

STOCKHOLM, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 6 May 2024 and 10 May 2024 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased 348,028 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455).

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 2,154,000 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 1,000,000,000 that EQT announced on 22 April 2024. The repurchase program, which runs between 23 April 2024 and 24 May 2024, is being carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated daily volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Total daily transaction value (SEK): 6 May 2024 94,658 306.0825 28,973,157.29 7 May 2024 105,000 314.1288 32,983,524.00 8 May 2024 50,000 312.3432 15,617,160.00 10 May 2024 98,370 324.6684 31,937,630.51 Total accumulated over week 19/2024 348,028 314.6628 109,511,471.79 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 1,084,806 302.8600 328,544,347.36

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 10 May 2024, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Class C shares1 Total Number of issued shares 1,245,048,412 881,555 1,245,929,967 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 61,559,635 - 61,559,635 Number of outstanding shares 1,183,488,777 881,555 1,184,370,332

1) Carry one tenth (1/10) of a vote.

2) EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings.

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

