In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 6 to May 10, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 06/05/2024 237,626 67.230104 15,975,620.69 XPAR 06/05/2024 124,958 67.228531 8,400,742.78 CEUX 06/05/2024 31,867 67.262240 2,143,445.80 TQEX 06/05/2024 24,278 67.265137 1,633,063.00 AQEU 07/05/2024 244,776 67.169291 16,441,430.37 XPAR 07/05/2024 190,196 67.156435 12,772,885.31 CEUX 07/05/2024 19,599 67.133271 1,315,744.98 TQEX 07/05/2024 21,885 67.166482 1,469,938.46 AQEU 08/05/2024 250,500 67.015988 16,787,504.99 XPAR 08/05/2024 182,000 67.014787 12,196,691.23 CEUX 08/05/2024 20,000 67.015169 1,340,303.38 TQEX 08/05/2024 25,000 67.019669 1,675,491.73 AQEU 09/05/2024 265,047 68.077400 18,043,710.64 XPAR 09/05/2024 175,000 68.081658 11,914,290.15 CEUX 09/05/2024 20,000 68.076720 1,361,534.40 TQEX 09/05/2024 10,000 68.045157 680,451.57 AQEU 10/05/2024 254,110 68.883205 17,503,911.22 XPAR 10/05/2024 116,602 68.867390 8,030,075.41 CEUX 10/05/2024 17,179 68.864987 1,183,031.61 TQEX 10/05/2024 14,380 68.876615 990,445.72 AQEU Total 2,245,003 67.643702 151,860,313.45

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

