Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 26, 2023, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from May 6 to May 10, 2024:
Transaction Date
Total daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share)
Amount of transactions (EUR)
Market (MIC Code)
06/05/2024
237,626
67.230104
15,975,620.69
XPAR
06/05/2024
124,958
67.228531
8,400,742.78
CEUX
06/05/2024
31,867
67.262240
2,143,445.80
TQEX
06/05/2024
24,278
67.265137
1,633,063.00
AQEU
07/05/2024
244,776
67.169291
16,441,430.37
XPAR
07/05/2024
190,196
67.156435
12,772,885.31
CEUX
07/05/2024
19,599
67.133271
1,315,744.98
TQEX
07/05/2024
21,885
67.166482
1,469,938.46
AQEU
08/05/2024
250,500
67.015988
16,787,504.99
XPAR
08/05/2024
182,000
67.014787
12,196,691.23
CEUX
08/05/2024
20,000
67.015169
1,340,303.38
TQEX
08/05/2024
25,000
67.019669
1,675,491.73
AQEU
09/05/2024
265,047
68.077400
18,043,710.64
XPAR
09/05/2024
175,000
68.081658
11,914,290.15
CEUX
09/05/2024
20,000
68.076720
1,361,534.40
TQEX
09/05/2024
10,000
68.045157
680,451.57
AQEU
10/05/2024
254,110
68.883205
17,503,911.22
XPAR
10/05/2024
116,602
68.867390
8,030,075.41
CEUX
10/05/2024
17,179
68.864987
1,183,031.61
TQEX
10/05/2024
14,380
68.876615
990,445.72
AQEU
Total
2,245,003
67.643702
151,860,313.45
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.
Cautionary Note
The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
