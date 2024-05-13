Anzeige
Montag, 13.05.2024
Silber: Der unverzichtbare Akteur in Boom-Märkten!
WKN: 853943 | ISIN: US2333311072
ACCESSWIRE
13.05.2024 | 18:38
102 Leser
BNK Invest, Inc.: Stock Options Channel Launches Zero DTE Tracker

JERICHO, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / "Increasingly we have been asked by users if we could include an easier way to track which symbols are at or approaching 'Zero DTE,'" said BNK Invest's Chief Operating Officer. "This stands for 'zero days to expiration,' and appeals to those options traders who like waiting until the last possible day of trading, i.e. when an option will expire at the end of that same trading day."

Today Stock Options Channel announces the launch of its new "0DTE Options" page, which provides a calendar of symbols either trading Zero DTE already or approaching Zero DTE during the upcoming week.

On the new page, clicking any of the listed symbols in the calendar will bring the user to the main options chain page for that symbol; from there the user can choose Calls (selling covered calls for income) or Puts (selling cash covered puts for income) to view the full corresponding chains.

Three current Zero DTE symbol examples are:

The IWM options chain (iShares Russell 2000 ETF)

The QQQ options chain (Invesco QQQ Trust)

The SPY options chain (SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust)

About BNK Invest, Inc

The websites referenced in this article is owned and operated by online media company BNK Invest, Inc. BNK provides a number of investment research and news websites to the public, aimed at empowering investors to better research individual stocks and strategies.

Contact Information:

info@bnkinvest.com

SOURCE: BNK Invest, Inc



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
