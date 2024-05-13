EAGLE FOOTBALL GROUP (ex OL GROUPE): Revenue for the nine first months of 2023/24 financial year

REVENUE FOR THE FIRST NINE MONTHS

OF 2023/24 financial year

24% INCREASE IN TOTAL REVENUE[1] AT €252.2 M (+€49.5 M)

STRONG EVENTS ACTIVITY AT €28.3 M AND TRADING AT €96.9 M

BRAND-RELATED REVENUE: ONE-OFF INCOME OF €26.9 M

FROM THE GRANTING OF A LONG TERM LICENSE TO OL FEMININ

Lyon, May 13, 2024.

€M (1 July to 31 March) 31/03/24*

9 months 31/03/23

9 months Var Var % Ticketing 25.5 24.8 0.7 3% of which championship and other matches 25.2 24.2 1.0 4% of which Europe 0.3 0.6 -0.3 -51% Media and marketing rights 30.8 48.2 -17.4 -36% of which LFP-FFF 30.0 47.0 -17.0 -36% of which UEFA media rights 0.8 1.3 -0.5 -36% Sponsoring-Advertising 25.6 27.6 -2.0 -7% Brand-related revenue 45.0 14.9 30.1 202% of which derivatives products 8.2 8.1 0.1 1% of which other brand-related revenue 36.9 6.8 30.1 443% Events 28.3 9.5 18.9 198% of which seminars and visits 5.3 5.4 -0.1 -1% of which major events 23.0 4.1 18.9 464% Revenue (excluding player trading) 155.3 125.1 30.2 24% Revenue from sale of player registrations 96.9 77.6 19.3 25% Total revenue 1 252.2 202.7 49.5 24%

*Estimated, unaudited data

1/ TOTAL REVENUES UP 24% to €252.2 M

TICKETING: €25.5 M (+€0.7 M, +3%)

Ticketing revenues were virtually stable at €25.5 M (€24.8 M in N-1), mainly including revenues from Ligue 1 home matches.

MEDIA AND MARKETING RIGHTS: €30.8 M (-€17.4 M, -36%)

At March 31, 2023, TV rights included an amount of €16.5 M relating to the 1st instalment of the LFP/CVC commercial aid[2] (no instalment at March 31, 2024).

Excluding the impact of this instalment registered at March 31, 2023, TV rights decreased by just €0.9 M, mainly due to the impact of the unfavorable UEFA ranking on international rights, the provisional Ligue 1 ranking being identical at March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023 (10th place).

SPONSORING - ADVERTISING: €25.6 M (-€2.0 M, -7%)

Revenues from Sponsoring-Advertising were adversely affected by the provisional ranking in Ligue 1 (10th), as well as by the reduction or termination of contracts with certain partners experiencing financial difficulties.

BRAND-RELATED REVENUE: €45.0 M (+€30.1 M, +202%)

Other brand-related revenue includes a lump-sum royalty linked to the granting of an initial 50-year license for the « Olympique Lyonnais » brands to OL Féminin, in accordance with the agreement signed with Michele Kang on February 8[3]. This fee of €26.9 M is the subject of a capital increase of OL Féminin, by offsetting receivables to the benefit of OL SASU. Excluding the impact of this one-off income, other brand-related revenue rose by €3.2 M, including the first refreshment stands revenue at the LDLC Arena (open since November 23, 2023), as well as other miscellaneous income. Derivative products were virtually stable at €8.2 M.

EVENTS: €28.3 M (+€18.9 M, +198%)

The Major Events business reached a high level of €23.0 M, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers concert (July 11, 2023), 5 Rugby World Cup matches (September and October 2023), a Women's Nations League match between France and Germany (February 23, 2024), the France/England rugby match as part of the 6 Nations Tournament (March 16, 2024) and a French football team match in preparation for Euro 2024 (March 23, 2024) at Groupama Stadium, as well as the first Events revenues from the LDLC Arena inaugurated on November 23, 2023 and the first services rendered on behalf of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Seminars and Tours came to €5.3 M (vs. €5.4 M in N-1).

PLAYER TRADING: €96.9 M (+€19.3 M, +25%)

Revenue from the sale of player registrations reached a very high level of €96.9 M, with the sale of Bradley BARCOLA to PSG (€40.5 M), Castello LUKEBA to Leipzig (€30.0 M) and Romain FAIVRE to Bournemouth (€14.0 M), Thiago MENDES to Al Rayyan (€4.0 M), Abdoulaye NDIAYE to Troyes (€3.0 M), Karl TOKO EKAMBI to Abha FC (€1.5 M), Habib KEITA to Clermont (€1.1 M), CAMILO to Akhmat Grozny (€0.2 M), as well as various indemnities and incentives amounting to €2.7 M.

At March 31, 2023, revenue from the sale of players registrations amounted to €77.6 M, including the sale of three contracts for a cumulative amount of €66.4 M, as well as loan indemnities and incentives totalling €11.2 M.

2/ recent events and outlook

After lower sporting performance in the first half of the 2023/24 season, a new sporting dynamic under the pulse of the new coach and the arrival of new players during the winter mercato led to a clear improvement in sporting results, with the aim of moving closer to the top-ranked clubs in Ligue 1. The club's ambition for the future remains recurrent participation in the European Cup.

In accordance with the decision of the General Shareholders' Meeting of December 11, 2023, OL Groupe changed its corporate name to Eagle Football Group, in March 2024.

On April 2, 2024, exclusive and confidential discussions began between Eagle Football Group and Holnest (family office owned in particular by Jean-Michel Aulas) with a view to selling all the shares in OL Vallée Arena (the company that operates the LDLC Arena), in line with the Group's strategy of refocusing on men's soccer. This exclusivity period runs until May 31, 2024.

After the first two instalments (€40 M in total) linked to the LFP/CVC transaction, during the 2022/23 financial year, the Group could register the 3rd and final instalment (€50 M) in the 4th quarter of 2023/24, subject to completion of the forthcoming transactions between LFP and CVC Capital Partners and allocation conditions defined by LFP.

Groupama Stadium boasts a rich program for the coming months, including major concerts: Taylor Swift (June 2 & 3, 2024), Rammstein (June 15, 2024), Coldplay (June 22, 23 & 25, 2024) as well as sporting events: 11 football matches (men's and women's) as part of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (July and August 2024), the opening and closing ceremonies of WorldSkills Lyon 2024 (at Groupama Stadium and LDLC Arena in September 2024), and the TOP 14 rugby semi-finals (June 2025).

The project to list Eagle Football Group (formerly OL Groupe) shares or those of its majority shareholder (Eagle Football Holdings) in the United States on the New York Stock Exchange is still underway. Such a listing, if carried out, could be announced during the 2nd half of 2024. In this context, Eagle Football Holdings is continuing its strategic review on the legal reorganization of the Group's various entities, including the Botafogo, RWD Molenbeek, Crystal Palace and Eagle Football Group clubs.

The sale of Seattle Reign FC (formerly OL Reign) is currently being finalized, and the closing could take place very shortly, following approval by the NWSL (National Women's Soccer League) and MLS (Major League Soccer) Boards of Directors (see press release of 18 March 2024).









[1] IAP (Indicateur Alternatif de Performance) which includes income from non-trading activities as well as income from the sale of player contracts.

[2] Reminder: the creation of the LFP's commercial subsidiary and the acquisition of a €1.5 billion (13%) stake in it by the CVC Capital Partners investment fund were closed at the end of July 2022. The L1 and L2 governing bodies and the LFP Board of Directors voted on the distribution of €1.13 billion to the clubs (spread over several financial years), including a total of €90 M for Olympique Lyonnais SASU (€16.5 M in August 2022 and €23.5 M registered in June 2023). Subject to the completion of future transactions between the LFP and CVC Capital Partners, and the allocation conditions defined by the LFP, the balance of €50 M could be registered during the 2023/2024 financial year.

[3] see press release of 8 february 2024

