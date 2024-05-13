Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2024) - National website growth expert and Forbes Influencer Council member Qamar Zaman, along with Miss World Cayman Islands 2019 Jaci Patrick and a Miss Supranational 2024 contestant, are quickly gaining attention in Grand Cayman with their efforts to help local businesses grow. This initiative is rapidly becoming a prominent topic of discussion.





Jaci Patrick Miss Supranational Cayman Islands 2024 (Contestant) and Miss World Cayman Islands Pageant (2019-2021)

Cayman Story Personal Branding Masterclass taught by renowned branding expert Qamar Zaman, launched a new initiative "BRAND IKIGAI", to provide entrepreneurs and local businesses in the Cayman Islands with essential skills in digital marketing and personal branding. The initiative was introduced through a compelling new video, titled Brand IKIGAI by Qamar Zaman. Qamar Zaman addresses a critical issue many entrepreneurs and local businesses face - brand identity. Zaman highlights that 77% of B2B marketers believe strong branding is essential for business growth and visibility. "Brand IKIGAI" offers tailored solutions to ensure businesses stand out in a competitive marketplace.





Cayman Story is a leading tech startup in the Cayman Islands dedicated to helping local businesses excel through innovative digital marketing, storytelling and personal branding services. Their Personal Branding Master Class is a free training created specifically for entrepreneurs and local business owners to provide them with essential skills in digital marketing and personal branding.

Jaci Patrick, a Digital Marketing and Personal Brand Strategist at Cayman Story is delighted to have been promoted as instructor to work alongside Qamar Zaman to introduce this masterclass for Caymanian individuals ready to elevate their personal brand. Ms. Patrick got the opportunity to teach 15 individuals in the Cayman Islands the skills necessary to cultivate and manage their personal brand. The masterclass focused on "Brand IKIGAI" by Qamar Zaman and highlighted the importance of personal branding on business growth. In attendance were various entrepreneurs and brand experts from the Cayman Islands:

Pamela Smalls, Director of Miss World Cayman Islands, Miss Supranational Cayman Islands and Girl Power Cayman

Sami Wambua, Senior Accountant at R&H Limited

Freddy Acuna, Wellness Influencer

Sophia T. Tulloch-Massias, Business Administrative Assistant

"We are thrilled to present this Personal Branding Masterclass to the vibrant community of Grand Cayman" declared Jaci Patrick. In today's business landscape, it is vital for businesses in the Cayman Islands to possess the necessary tools and knowledge to create a distinctive and powerful brand presence. This masterclass focuses on crucial aspects of brand marketing including developing a brand identity, implementing consistent messaging strategies and effectively using digital platforms.

For further information about "Brand IKIGAI" and other services offered by Cayman Story, please visit www.caymanstory.com or contact Jaci Patrick at jaci@storytellers.ky.

