ZTERS Earns Prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA Employer Recognition Award

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / ZTERS announced it is a recipient of the prestigious 2024 Top Workplaces USA award, featured in USA TODAY. This achievement underscores the organization's dedication to fostering a people-first workplace culture and prioritizing the employee experience.





Chad Farley, ZTERS CEO, stated, "We have a wonderful thing going on here. Last year your responses placed ZTERS as a top workplace in many categories. We ranked as a top company nationally in:

"ZTERS is nothing without great employees committed to making ZTERS a great company. We are going to continue to focus on making sure that we follow our orange values and take ZTERS to the Power of Three. When we work towards adding value for Customers, Service Providers, and Each Other, we all succeed!!!"

With a history spanning 17 years, the Top Workplaces program has surveyed over 27 million employees, spotlighting culture excellence across 60 regional markets. The Top Workplaces USA designation honors the nation's greatest employers of choice.

The national recognition celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees who have cultivated exceptional workplace environments. Of the more than 42,000 invited organizations, ZTERS secured the award based solely on an employee engagement survey administered by Energage, the HR technology and research firm behind the Top Workplaces program. Survey results were evaluated by comparing responses to research-based statements that predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, commented, "The Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor and something companies should be very proud to showcase. The people-first cultures they have built and nurtured will set them apart in a highly competitive market. These organizations represent the best of the best."

