Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2024) - Silver Elephant Mining Corp. (TSX: ELEF) (OTC: SILEF) (FSE: 1P2) ("Silver Elephant" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares have resumed broker-dealer quotation on the OTC Pink market under the symbol "SILEF" following acceptance by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) of a Form 211. This follows the Company's completion of voluntary deregistration of its common shares with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission pursuant to a Form 15 filed on January 18, 2024. The Company's common shares do not trade on a national stock exchange such as NYSE or NYSE American in the United States and are not otherwise required to be registered.

About Silver Elephant Mining Corp.

Silver Elephant is a silver mining company, with its flagship Pulacayo-Paca silver project in production since October 2023 in Bolivia.

Further information on Silver Elephant can be found at www.silverelef.com.

