PGA of America Extends Partnership with CapTech Through 2026

Renewed relationship will continue to focus on enhancing the spectator experience

FRISCO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / The PGA of America?today announced its partnership renewal with CapTech Ventures, Inc. (CapTech), a leading technology consulting firm, named as the Official Technology Services Agency of the PGA of America in January 2022. The partnership is extended through 2026.

CapTech will continue its work with the PGA of America to harness its data and develop innovative technology to enhance how PGA of America Golf Professionals, golfers and fans engage with the game.

"We are excited to continue our partnership with CapTech as we approach our 2024 Major Championships," said Luke Reissman. "CapTech's approach to innovation has been instrumental in our ongoing quest to identify and implement new ways to elevate the spectator experience for our Championship Mobile App."

Spectators can enjoy enhanced attending fan features within the PGA Championships mobile app during the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club this week. CapTech partnered with the PGA of America on the implementation and data strategy of geo-triggered push notifications, an interactive map featuring all major spectator points of interest and player location, and an AI chatbot that helps users easily access answers to their fan experience questions.

Additionally, CapTech will test spectator engagement and new features at the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship and the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Post-championship season, CapTech and the PGA of America will begin work on a multi-year innovation roadmap to continue to advance the spectator experience.

"CapTech is thrilled to renew our partnership with the PGA of America," said Jon Bradway, Principal, Sports & Media at CapTech. "Together, we're using the power of technology to enhance the spectator experience."

Through CapTech's work directly for professional sports leagues, it has established itself as a leader in using an organization's data to transform customer experiences, improve product effectiveness, and open new revenue streams.

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world's largest sports organizations, composed of more than 30,000 PGA of America Golf Professionals who love the game, are expert coaches, operators and business leaders, and work daily to drive interest, inclusion and participation in the sport. The PGA of America owns and operates numerous championships and events, including major championships for men, women, seniors and the Ryder Cup, one of the world's foremost sporting events. For more information, visit PGA.com and follow us on X, formerly known as Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About CapTech

With expertise and a strong passion for what we do, we're a technology consulting firm focused on defining and delivering what's next for organizations. As a community of driven, collaborative, curious people, we thrive on the lasting partnerships we build through mutual success with our clients. Learn more about CapTech at? captechconsulting.com .

