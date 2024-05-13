Legacy ER & Urgent Care Helps Secure $10,000 Grant for Frisco Fastpacs Child Hunger Program

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Legacy ER & Urgent Care, a leading provider of emergency room and urgent care services in the North Texas area, is proud to announce its role in helping to secure a $10,000 grant for Frisco Fastpacs, a local non-profit organization dedicated to fighting childhood hunger. The grant was awarded by the ACP Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Altamont Capital Partners, a private equity firm and investor in Intuitive Health, Legacy ER & Urgent Care's parent company.

Legacy ER & Urgent Care's Founder and Intuitive Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Jay Woody, MD, FACEP, ABEM nominated Frisco Fastpacs for the competitive grant based on the organization's tireless work to provide weekend meal packs to food-insecure children in the Frisco Independent School District. Frisco Fastpacs will use the grant funds to help feed over 1,000 area students during the 2024-2025 school year.

"As an organization committed to the health and wellbeing of the Frisco community, Legacy ER & Urgent Care is honored to play a role in supporting Frisco Fastpacs and the incredible work they do for local children in need," said Dr. Woody. "No child should have to worry about where their next meal is coming from, and we're grateful to the ACP Foundation for providing this crucial funding."

As Frisco Fastpacs plans to utilize the grant funds to expand its reach, the organization's leadership expresses gratitude for the support from local partners. "Tackling the issue of childhood hunger requires a collaborative approach," states Heather Canterbury, executive director of Frisco Fastpacs. "The generous contribution and unwavering dedication from ACP Foundation, Legacy ER & Urgent Care and Dr. Jay Woody play a crucial role in our mission. We are truly grateful for their partnership and commitment to making a difference in the lives of children in our community."

For more information on Frisco Fastpacs and how you can support their mission, please visit friscofastpacs.org. To learn more about Legacy ER & Urgent Care's services and locations, visit legacyer.com.

ABOUT LEGACY ER & URGENT CARE

Founded in 2008, Legacy ER & Urgent Care is one of the nation's first health care models to offer both urgent care and emergency room treatment options under one roof. By providing transparent billing, a welcoming clinical environment and one-on-one service with board-certified, emergency-trained physicians, Legacy has built an exceptional customer service program with industry-leading ratings. The Hybrid care model gives patients access to immediate full-service care while only paying for the level of service required. Each state-of-the-art location is equipped with modern, comfortable amenities, including X-ray, Ultrasound, CT scan, and a full-service laboratory to cater to a wide range of medical needs. The Emergency Room operates 24/7, and urgent care is available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. At Legacy ER & Urgent Care, we are dedicated to providing the best possible care at an appropriate price. Our commitment to excellence and patient-centered care has established us as a trusted name in healthcare within our communities. For more information, please visit LegacyER.com.



ABOUT INTUITIVE HEALTH

Founded in 2008, Intuitive Health pioneered the combined emergency room and urgent care model. Intuitive Health partners with established health systems nationwide to build, operate and launch retail healthcare facilities that provide urgent care and emergency room services under one roof. Intuitive Health partners with leading health systems nationwide, including Arizona, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky, Indiana, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia and Washington. Intuitive's patient-centric approach to immediate care has saved payors and patients hundreds of millions in unnecessary emergency care spending. In addition, the Intuitive Health model increases market share for partnered healthcare systems by expanding their footprint with conveniently located centers. For more information, please visit IHERUC.com.

