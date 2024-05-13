

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Massachusetts General Hospital, a founding member of the Mass General Brigham health care system, announced that its patient who received a genetically modified pig kidney transplant, died two months after the operation.



However, the hospital clarified that there was no evidence linking his death to the transplant.



Richard 'Rick' Slayman was suffering from end-stage kidney disease, Type 2 diabetes and hypertension.



After undergoing a transplant in March, the hospital officials stated, 'This successful procedure in a living recipient is a historic milestone in the emerging field of xenotransplantation - the transplantation of organs or tissues from one species to another - as a potential solution to the worldwide organ shortage'.



The surgery utilized a genetically edited pig kidney with 69 genomic edits done using Crispr-Cas9 technology, which helped in removing harmful pig genes and adding certain human genes to improve its compatibility with humans. The scientists also inactivated porcine endogenous retroviruses in the pig donor to eliminate the risk of infection in the patient.



'An abundant supply of organs resulting from this technological advance may go far to finally achieve health equity and offer the best solution to kidney failure - a well-functioning kidney - to all patients in need', Winfred Williams, Slayman's nephrologist commented.



Speaking about his sudden death, the hospital said, 'Mr. Slayman will forever be seen as a beacon of hope to countless transplant patients worldwide and we are deeply grateful for his trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation'.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken