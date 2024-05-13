Church's Texas Chicken Deepens Long-Standing Relationship With ArrowStream, Adding Industry Leading Quality Assurance Solution

Renowned Fried Chicken Chain Renews Contract with Leading Foodservice Cloud Platform

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / ArrowStream, Inc. ("ArrowStream"), the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, announced a long-term contract renewal with Church's Texas Chicken®, one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brand will continue to leverage ArrowStream Central to make informed supply chain decisions while adding ArrowStream's Foodservice Incident Management (FSIM) solution.

Church's Texas Chicken® has been spreading the legendary taste of Texas since its creation in San Antonio, TX, in 1952.?The brand prides itself on bringing together family and friends and serving up bold, flavorful comfort foods at a great value.

For more than 15 years, Church's Texas Chicken® has leveraged ArrowStream Central to provide an integrated, comprehensive end-to-end solution for its supply chain team. With ArrowStream's FSIM solution, the brand will be able to identify critical product disruptions in advance to quickly and efficiently manage their supply capacity and flow of inventory across 13 points of distribution servicing more than 800 U.S. restaurants.

"We are excited to advance our supply chain solution with ArrowStream," said Will Cash, Vice President of Global Supply Chain and Quality Assurance at Church's Texas Chicken®. "Their FSIM module allows our team to identify and close out incidents faster than ever, with credits being issued to our restaurants in a timely manner. With FSIM, our contract data, pricing, and trading partner details are all housed in a single solution which enables us to have maximum visibility into our supply chain and the ability to react to these issues immediately."

ArrowStream's FSIM taps into integrated supply chain data between an operator's manufacturers and distributors to standardize the collection of product and distribution service incidents and automate incident resolutions for restaurant operators. Church's Texas Chicken® can now increase transparency and accountability for quality and service issues and maximize credits recovered.

"Church's Texas Chicken® has been with us since the beginning," said Jeff Dorr, President at ArrowStream. "We are tremendously proud of the results our solutions have provided them for the past 15 years and appreciate their collaboration with our product strategy team. We're excited to launch FSIM for Church's Texas Chicken®. This module is active in more than 16,000 restaurants, with 650+ manufacturers, and 350+ distribution centers. It allows restaurants to track and manage critical food items and service issues at the store level. Brands see a 64% faster response and resolution time on average compared to phone calls and emails. Church's Texas Chicken® will be implementing this across all their 800 U.S. locations."

Church's Texas Chicken® is part of a growing ArrowStream network of operator customers including Tropical Smoothie, Potbelly, and Whataburger, among others. ArrowStream's solutions are developed specifically for the foodservice industry and bring together operators, distributors, and manufacturers in an interconnected platform that provides transparency, control, and actionable insight.

For restaurant chain operators looking to improve their supply chain operations and partner collaboration, please request a consultation with one of our supply chain experts today.

