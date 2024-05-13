

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New research findings have revealed that the size of fat cells could potentially predict weight gain. The study conducted in Sweden found that individuals with larger fat cells tend to lose weight over time, while those with smaller fat cells tend to gain weight.



This suggests that weight gain can be anticipated based solely on the size of fat cells.



Lead researcher Peter Arner, Professor Emeritus of Medicine at Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, explains that the loss of large fat cells has a greater impact on weight compared to the loss of small fat cells. He uses an analogy of balloons filling a room to explain the concept, saying, 'It is a bit like having a room filled to the top by few large balloons or many small ones, it is easier to make empty space in the room by letting out air from the big rather than the small balloons.'



The study involved measuring the size and quantity of fat cells in the abdominal fat of 260 participants with an average BMI of 32. After approximately 15 years, the participant's body weight, BMI, and total body fat were reevaluated. Notably, individuals with larger fat cells experienced weight loss during the study period, while those with smaller fat cells were more prone to weight gain. The study proposes that having information about fat cell size before initiating a weight management program could be clinically beneficial.



However, the current challenge lies in accurately measuring fat cell size, and efforts are being made to develop a solution. The researchers expect that their findings will pave the way for more personalized weight management approaches in the future.



