

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Recent studies have highlighted a concerning trend that older adults face a significantly higher risk of mortality when left in emergency rooms overnight without the necessary care prescribed by physicians.



This problem, known as ER boarding, not only increases their chances of experiencing adverse events like falls, infections, bleeding, heart attacks, strokes, and bedsores but also impacts their mental health and overall well-being.



The issue of ER boarding affects all patients in emergency rooms, but adults aged 65 and above, who make up nearly 20% of ER visits, are especially vulnerable to prolonged wait times. The data from 2019 reveals that around 10% of patients experienced boarding in ERs before being admitted to hospitals, with older adults accounting for 30% to 50% of this group.



Doctors and researchers have highlighted the chaotic conditions in emergency rooms, attributing the problem to understaffing. They also mentioned that hospital administrators are prioritizing beds for patients undergoing profitable procedures, worsening the congestion in ERs. The demand for hospital services is significantly increasing, partly due to the aging population in the U.S., along with delays in discharging patients because of difficulties in arranging home health and nursing home care.



The impact of prolonged ER waits on frail seniors with multiple medical issues is particularly severe. Some hospital systems are drawing attention to their challenges by emphasizing capacity limitations and the necessity for more beds.



When asked about solutions for these issues, ER doctors emphasized the need for broader systemic and policy changes. They also provided practical recommendations, such as having a companion to advocate for the patient's needs and well-being, ensuring that hearing aids and eyeglasses are available, encouraging mobility, and engaging patients with activities to prevent delirium.



