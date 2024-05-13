Royalty Management Holding Co.: Royalty Management Holding Corporation Engages CM3 Advisory As Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm

FISHERS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / Royalty Management Holding Corporation (Nasdaq:RMCO) (the "Company"), an innovative royalty company building shareholder value by acquiring and developing high value assets in a variety of resource-driven and emerging technology industries, is pleased to announce CM3 Advisory has been approved by the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors and retained by the Company as its new independent registered public accounting firm.

Based in San Diego, California, CM3 Advisory is a boutique accounting and advisory firm focused on serving middle-market companies. Headed by Carlos Martinez, CPA and German Beas, the firm services clients in a variety of industries, including manufacturing and distribution, aerospace and defense, food and beverage, technology and life sciences, and business services.

Tom Sauve, Chief Executive Officer of Royalty Management stated, "As we continue our growth on the public and business front, we are thankful for our Board of Directors' efforts to lay the groundwork for our platforms growth including governance and reporting. We are excited to announce that after an extensive interviewing process involving multiple firms that our Audit Committee of the Board of Directors has retained CM3 Advisory as our independent PCAOB registered public accounting firm. We are thankful for the hard work, timeliness and professionalism of their team as well as our board for completing this review process and enabling RMCO to hit the ground running."

About Royalty Management Holding Corporation

Royalty Management Holding Corporation (NASDSAQ: RMCO) is a royalty company building shareholder value to benefit both its shareholders and communities by acquiring and developing high value assets in a sustainable market environment. The model is to acquire and structure cashflow streams around assets that can support the communities by monetizing the current existing cash flow streams while identifying transitionary cash flow from the assets for the future. For more information visit royaltymgmtcorp.com.

