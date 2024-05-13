

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The European Union has opened an investigation into X, formerly Twitter, to assess whether the social network qualifies as an important gateway between businesses and consumers under the bloc's digital regulations.



The decisions follow a review process conducted by the Commission after receiving the notifications of the three companies regarding their potential status as gatekeepers on March 1, 2024.



On the basis of Booking's self-assessment submitted on 1 March 2024 that it meets the relevant thresholds, the Commission has established that this core platform service constitutes an important gateway between businesses and consumers.



In parallel, the Commission has opened a market investigation to further assess the rebuttal submitted on 1 March 2024 in relation to the online social networking service X. This rebuttal argues that, despite meeting the thresholds, X does not qualify as a important gateway between businesses and consumers. The investigation should be completed within five months.



Another rebuttal was submitted concerning the online advertising service X Ads. The Commission has concluded that, although X Ads meets the quantitative designation thresholds under the DMA, this core platform service does not qualify as an important gateway. Therefore, the Commission decided not to designate X Ads.



