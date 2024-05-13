MMJ International Holdings: DEA in Disarray: MMJ BioPharma and Other Companies Mount Legal Battle Over Marijuana, Psychedelics, and Violation of Constitutional Rights

DEA FACES FOUR FEDERAL DISTRICT COURT SUITS CLAIMING DISARRAY and CONSTITUTIONAL VIOLATIONS

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / May 13, 2024 / During a recent congressional hearing, Director Anne Milligram of the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) passionately addressed the alarming surge in illegal fentanyl-related deaths across the nation. Her plea for action against this epidemic resonated widely. However, amidst this urgency, a significant contradiction emerges - the DEA's hindrance of psychedelic research and drug development.

Specifically, MMJ BioPharma Cultivation's efforts to grow pharmaceutical marijuana for FDA-sanctioned trials in treating conditions like Multiple Sclerosis (MS) and Huntington's disease (HD) have faced DEA obstruction. Now, Panacea Plant Sciences (PPS) has taken legal action against the DEA in the U.S. Federal Court for the Western District of Washington.

Further investigation reveals that three additional pharmaceutical companies are challenging the DEA, Director Milligram, and other officials over the constitutionality of the agency's administrative processes. Four separate actions in four different federal court districts might lead one to think the DEA has an administrative problem.

At the core of these conflicts lies

The DEA's failure to comply with presidential action, and congressional mandates in the manner they appoint the Administrative Law Judges. This has led to constitutional rights violations for the affected pharmaceutical companies. The DEA's refusal to ease regulations on researching medical marijuana and psychedelics. Despite growing evidence of their efficacy in treating MS, HD, and PTSD, the DEA's stringent policies hamper progress in these areas.

The DEA's staunch opposition to psychedelics has impeded large-scale clinical trials and drug development, depriving patients of potentially life-changing treatments.

Director Milligram's impassioned plea for addressing the fentanyl epidemic underscores the urgent need for action. However, the DEA's inconsistent response to other pressing medical and now constitutional issues reveals a troubling double standard.

