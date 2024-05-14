ArrowStream Welcomes David Cox as New President

Foodservice veteran from ARCOP (Arby's) Joins Leading Foodservice Software Platform to Drive Continued Growth

David is a recognized leader in the foodservice industry. His deep industry knowledge, focus on continuous improvement, and commitment to building strong relationships align perfectly with ArrowStream's mission to advance the way the foodservice industry collaborates through technology.

"We are thrilled to welcome David to ArrowStream as our new President," said Jeff Dorr, Buyers Edge Platform Division President - SaaS. "David's extensive experience, proven leadership, and trusted relationships in the foodservice supply chain sector will enable him to lead ArrowStream through its next phase of growth."

David brings over 35 years of experience in the foodservice industry to ArrowStream. He was President at leading foodservice supply chain cooperative ARCOP (Arby's) for 18 years. Throughout his career, David has also held leadership positions at Darden Restaurants and other industry Supply Chain Cooperatives. Additionally, David is a founding board member of the National Restaurant Association's Supply Chain Management Expert Exchange.

"I am honored to join ArrowStream at this pivotal time," said David Cox. "The company has a strong reputation for innovation and a customer-centric approach. I am excited to leverage my experience to further enhance ArrowStream's solutions and services for the benefit of our customers, and the foodservice industry as a whole."

About ArrowStream

ArrowStream, a Buyers Edge company, is the leading foodservice cloud platform for supply chain intelligence, with over 1,300 distribution locations, 11,000 manufacturers, and 300 leading brands across 105,000 restaurant locations tightly integrated into a single global network of applications and industry data. ArrowStream provides unparalleled levels of transparency, control, and actionable insight to mitigate risks, streamline operations, protect the brand, and optimize profitability. Find out more at www.arrowstream.com.

