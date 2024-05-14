

JAKARTA (dpa-AFX) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release April figures for electronic card retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In March, sales were down 0.7 percent on month and 3.0 percent on year.



Japan will see April data for producer prices; in March, prices were up 0.2 percent on month and 0.8 percent on year.



Indonesia will provide March numbers for retail sales; in February, sales were up 6.4 percent on year.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken