Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2024) - GOLD HUNTER RESOURCES INC. (CSE: HUNT) (OTC Pink: GHREF) (the "Company" or "Gold Hunter") is pleased to announce a significant strategic enhancement of its financial position. By distributing its stock holdings in FireFly Metals Ltd. ("FireFly") to long-term, supportive shareholders of FireFly, Gold Hunter has added CAD$3.7 million to its treasury, strengthening our ability to pursue new opportunities and advance our current projects.

We are pleased to inform shareholders that the distribution of their FireFly shares will commence on May 24th, 2024 (as previously disclosed), in which the Transfer Agency will start issuing Holding Statements to all shareholders of the Record Date. At today's FireFly share price, the value of Gold Hunter investors' share positions are estimated to be over AUD$21.3 million.

Gold Hunter takes this opportunity to reiterate its unwavering support for FireFly Metals, especially given their aggressive development schedule and recent exemplary drilling results in the Baie Verte Peninsula of Newfoundland and Labrador. We are confident that FireFly's continued efforts to develop this district-scale VMS camp will significantly advance the project and benefit the communities involved.

As FireFly embarks on transforming this district into a world-class mining hub, we personally remain fully vested and committed to our partnership, supporting their responsible and sustainable approach to development.

"With this bolstered financial position, Gold Hunter is actively laying the groundwork for what we envision as 'Gold Hunter 2.0.' While we will share details in due course, we are excited about the potential this new chapter holds for our company and our valued shareholders," quoted President & CEO of Gold Hunter, Sean Kingsley.

"We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all our shareholders for your continued trust and investment in Gold Hunter. Your support fuels our ongoing pursuit of value creation and sustains our mission to develop premier mining operations responsibly and sustainably. Thank you for being part of our journey. We look forward to achieving new heights together in the evolving landscape of mineral exploration and development."

About Gold Hunter Resources Inc.

Gold Hunter Resources is a mineral exploration company committed to the evaluation and development of mineral-rich regions. Our seasoned team is focused on identifying areas known for abundant minerals to develop responsibly. We are dedicated to unveiling the full potential of mineral projects in a manner that prioritizes responsibility and sustainability.

Email: info@goldhunterresources.com

Phone: +1 604-440-8474

www.goldhunterresources.com

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "estimates", "plans", "may", "should", "would", "will", "potential", "scheduled" or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions, which, by their nature, refer to future events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. All statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, and orientations regarding the future. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable and reflect expectations of future developments and other factors which management believes to be reasonable and relevant, the Company can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the Distribution will be completed as planned. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company and Shareholders will obtain from them. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and, accordingly, are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of such statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.

