Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2024) - Tuktu Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TUK) ("Tuktu" or the "Company") announces that it has agreed to a $1.2 million loan evidenced by an interest free, senior secured promissory note (the "Promissory Note"), from an arm's length third party. The loan proceeds will be used to fund a deposit (the "Deposit") with the Alberta Energy Regulator ("AER"), required as a condition of the licence transfers for certain asset acquisition transactions announced on March 21, 2023 ("Acquisition 2") and October 18, 2023 ("Acquisition 3"). Once the AER Deposit is posted, it is expected that the final closing of Acquisition 3 will occur shortly thereafter (Acquisition 2 has already closed). The Deposit amount will be held by the AER in an interest-bearing trust account and may be returned to the Company in the future once applicable regulatory requirements have been met.

The key terms of the Promissory Note are summarized below:

The Promissory Note is in the amount of $1,234,833.60;

The Promissory Note is interest free;

Monthly principal payments are required beginning on July 25, 2024 which are calculated as a percentage of the Company's production times the realized commodity price;

The maturity date of the promissory note is June 1, 2027; and

The Promissory note is senior secured over the Company's assets.

About Tuktu Resources Ltd.

Tuktu is a publicly traded junior oil and gas development company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta with producing oil and gas properties in southern Alberta. For additional information about Tuktu please contact:

Tuktu Resources Ltd.

501, 888 - 4th Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta T2P 0V2

Attention: Tim de Freitas, President and Chief Executive Officer (phone 403-478-0141); or Mark Smith, CFO and VP Finance (phone 403-613-9661)

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

All amounts in this press release are stated in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

