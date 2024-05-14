Liberty Supports Consumers to Move the Needle on Sustainability

As the impacts of climate change deepen, non-bank lender Liberty is helping consumers prioritise sustainability with personal loan solutions.

From disposable goods to resource-intensive systems, consumers are becoming increasingly aware of the impact their purchasing decisions have on the environment.

While protecting the planet is a key concern for many, the affordability of adopting a sustainable lifestyle can be a barrier.

According to non-bank lender Liberty, personal loans could offer the flexibility consumers need to make sustainable property and lifestyle upgrades.

Manager - Group Communications Kate Jenkinson says personal loans could help borrowers cover the up-front costs of eco-friendly products - both at home and on the road.

"With free-thinking personal loans, Liberty gives borrowers the opportunity to invest in their future by making greener purchasing decisions," Ms Jenkinson said.

"From building materials like double-glazed windows to electric vehicles, we offer funding solutions to help everyday Australians reduce their carbon footprint."

Offering both secured and unsecured personal loans, Liberty has flexible options allowing borrowers to find a personalised solution that fits their goal or project.

"Personal loans have a variety of purposes from financing home improvements, to purchasing a car or paying for further education."

The easy online application process for a personal loan can help borrowers fast-track their plans, while the consistency of fixed repayments can help make budgeting easier.

"Beyond the environment, we know individuals benefit from sustainable commerce too. By giving them the option of buying long-lasting and efficient products, customers often save on repairs, replacements, and energy costs in the long run."

With a free-thinking and consumer-centric approach, Liberty is equipped to provide personal loan solutions for the benefit of individuals - today and into the future.

Approved applicants only. Lending criteria apply. Fees and charges are payable. Liberty Financial Pty Ltd ACN 077 248 983 and Secure Funding Pty Ltd ABN 25 081 982 87 2 Australian Credit Licence 388133, together trading as Liberty Financial.

About Liberty

As one of Australia's leading non-bank lenders, Liberty offers innovative solutions to support customers with greater choice. Over more than 26 years, this free-thinking approach to loan solutions has seen more than 850,000 customers across a wide range of home, car, business and personal loans, as well as SMSF lending and insurance products. Liberty remains the only non-bank lender with an investment-grade credit rating offering custom and prime solutions to help more people get financial.

Contact

Kate Jenkinson

Manager - Group Communications

P: +61 3 8635 8888

E: mediaenquiries@liberty.com.au

SOURCE: Liberty

View the original press release on accesswire.com