Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2024) - Moonbound Mining Ltd. (CSE: MML) (the "Company") announces that it has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange to extend the closing of its current fifth tranche of the private placement offering to June 13, 2024. Further details regarding the financing can be found in the Company's news release dated April 18, 2024.
About the Company
Moonbound Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration company which currently has three exploration projects and is seeking to acquire additional mineral exploration properties. The current projects include the Yak Property, located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Strathmore Property in Namibia and Norrabees Lithium Project, in South Africa.
For further information, please refer to the Company's disclosure record on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).
For more information please contact:
James Lumley
Chief Executive Officer
(604) 908 1679
info@moonboundmining.com
The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE
SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/209061
SOURCE: Moonbound Mining