Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 13, 2024) - Moonbound Mining Ltd. (CSE: MML) (the "Company") announces that it has received approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange to extend the closing of its current fifth tranche of the private placement offering to June 13, 2024. Further details regarding the financing can be found in the Company's news release dated April 18, 2024.

About the Company

Moonbound Mining Ltd. is a mineral exploration company which currently has three exploration projects and is seeking to acquire additional mineral exploration properties. The current projects include the Yak Property, located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Strathmore Property in Namibia and Norrabees Lithium Project, in South Africa.

