Skin and Laser Dermatology Center: Dr. Amir Bajoghli and Skin & Laser Dermatology Center Introduce Pro-Nox Pain and Anxiety Management System for Enhanced Patient Comfort

Dr. Amir Bajoghli and the Skin & Laser Dermatology Center are thrilled to announce the introduction of the Pro-Nox Pain and Anxiety Management System to their practice. This innovative system is designed to enhance patient comfort during various medical and cosmetic procedures, offering a safe and effective solution for managing pain and anxiety. Many patients experience stress and discomfort when undergoing treatments, which can impact their overall experience and satisfaction. Dr. Bajoghli and his team are committed to providing the highest level of care and comfort, ensuring patients feel at ease throughout their procedures.

Pro-Nox, often compared to "laughing gas," is a 50/50 mix of Nitrous Oxide and Oxygen administered through a patient-controlled inhalation system. This unique feature allows patients to manage their pain and anxiety levels by controlling the amount of gas they inhale, providing a personalized and safe experience.

The system includes interchangeable breathing circuits and a PharmaMini filter, which together provide up to 99.99% viral protection, preventing the spread of germs and viral bacteria. Unlike general anesthesia, Pro-Nox does not cause total sedation, allowing patients to remain conscious and able to communicate while experiencing significantly reduced pain and anxiety.

"We are excited to offer the Pro-Nox Pain and Anxiety Management System to our patients, providing them with a safe and effective way to manage discomfort during their procedures," said Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the founder of Skin & Laser Dermatology Center. "This innovative system allows us to prioritize patient comfort without compromising their safety or the quality of their treatment."

Patients typically experience a significant reduction in stress, procedure pain, and general discomfort within the first few breaths of using Pro-Nox. The effects are temporary and often described as feeling relaxed, happy, or giggly, similar to having a few cocktails. Side effects are generally mild and can include a feeling of light-headedness or a deepening of the voice.

Pro-Nox is suitable for almost anyone, including those who are anxious about treatments or uncomfortable with needles. However, it is essential to consult with a healthcare provider at a Pro-Nox Comfort Zone, such as Skin & Laser Dermatology Center, to determine if you are an ideal candidate and to review any contraindications.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been active in the field of dermatology, Mohs micrographic surgery, laser and cosmetic services for over twenty years. He regularly presents lectures to other physicians regionally and internationally, and teaches medical students and dermatology residents at Georgetown University School of Medicine.

Dr. Amir Bajoghli has been named Top Dermatologist and MOHS Surgeon in the Washington area by both the Washingtonian and Northern Virginia magazines in the past.

Skin & Laser Dermatology Center is a premier medical and cosmetic dermatology practice with locations in McLean and Woodbridge, Virginia. Led by Dr. Amir Bajoghli, the center offers a comprehensive range of services, including treatments for skin conditions such as acne, eczema, and rosacea, as well as cosmetic procedures for brown spots, wrinkles, and facial rejuvenation. The practice is dedicated to providing the highest standard of care, utilizing the latest technologies and techniques in the field of dermatology.

