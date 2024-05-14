

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Brenntag (BNTGF.PK), a German chemical maker and distributer, reported that its first quarter profit attributable to shareholders declined to 141.4 million euros from 215.9 million euros in the previous year. On a per share basis, net income was 0.97 euros down from 1.40 euros last year.



Quarterly operating EBITA came to 259.7 million euros, a decrease of 24.7% on the prior-year figure. On a constant currency basis, this represents a decline in earnings of 24.0%. The overall decline in both divisions was driven by the fall in operating gross profit per unit in combination with cost increases and the volume effects.



Sales for the first quarter were 4.00 billion euros, a year-on-year decline of 11.6%. On a constant currency basis, sales fell by 10.9%. The decline was due to falling sales prices and was not offset by higher volumes.



Brenntag expects the overall geopolitical, macroeconomic, and operational conditions to remain challenging in 2024. However, Brenntag is cautiously optimistic that market conditions will improve throughout 2024, with the first half of the year being more challenging than the second.



Brenntag now expects the Group's operating EBITA for financial year 2024 to be at the lower end of the range of 1.230 billion euros to 1.430 billion euros.



