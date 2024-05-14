InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 14

The Company announces that on 13 May 2024 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 3 May 2024 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 20 February 2024, as announced on 20 February 2024.

Date of purchase: 13 May 2024 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 91,014 Lowest price paid per share: £ 78.8200 Highest price paid per share: £ 79.3800 Average price paid per share: £ 79.2279

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 162,664,109 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,006,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.



http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2546O_1-2024-5-13.pdf

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Mike Ward (+44 (0)7795 257 407)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 91,014 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 13 May 2024

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:





London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 77,440



13,574



Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 79.3800



£ 79.3800



Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 78.8200



£ 78.8200



Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 79.2343



£ 79.1911





This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com