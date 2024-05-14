Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 14.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 688 internationalen Medien
Uran-Rallye: Preise ziehen wieder an - Jetzt nicht den Einstieg verpassen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
14.05.2024 | 08:06
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mollyroe Plc - Confirmation of Change of Name

Mollyroe Plc - Confirmation of Change of Name

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

14 May 2024

Mollyroe plc

Formerly Secured Property Developments Plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Confirmation of Change of Name

Mollyroe is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement of 29 April 2024, Companies House issued a change of name certificate on 11 May 2024 and the name change to Mollyroe plc from Secured Property Developments Plc is now complete.

Trading in the Company's shares on the Aquis Growth Market under the new company name is expected to commence at 08.00 today, 14 May 2024. The Company's ticker symbol, ISIN and SEDOL remain unchanged. The Company's new website is at www.mollyroeplc.com.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited - Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Narisha Ragoonanthun and Charles Goodfellow

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930


Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts?
Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren.
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.