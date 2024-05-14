Mollyroe Plc - Confirmation of Change of Name

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 14

14 May 2024

Mollyroe plc

Formerly Secured Property Developments Plc

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Confirmation of Change of Name

Mollyroe is pleased to announce that, further to the announcement of 29 April 2024, Companies House issued a change of name certificate on 11 May 2024 and the name change to Mollyroe plc from Secured Property Developments Plc is now complete.

Trading in the Company's shares on the Aquis Growth Market under the new company name is expected to commence at 08.00 today, 14 May 2024. The Company's ticker symbol, ISIN and SEDOL remain unchanged. The Company's new website is at www.mollyroeplc.com.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Enquiries

Company

Paul Ryan - Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

Peterhouse Capital Limited - Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

Narisha Ragoonanthun and Charles Goodfellow

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930