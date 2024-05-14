DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year
The company's bottom line came in at Euro48 million, or Euro1.10 per share. This compares with Euro56 million, or Euro1.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to Euro1.581 billion from Euro1.363 billion last year.
Rheinmetall AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: Around €10 Bln
