

DUESSELDORF (dpa-AFX) - Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF.PK) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year



The company's bottom line came in at Euro48 million, or Euro1.10 per share. This compares with Euro56 million, or Euro1.30 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 16.0% to Euro1.581 billion from Euro1.363 billion last year.



Rheinmetall AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): Euro48 Mln. vs. Euro56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): Euro1.10 vs. Euro1.30 last year. -Revenue (Q1): Euro1.581 Bln vs. Euro1.363 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: Around €10 Bln



