The whitepaper explores document generation tools that help organizations transition from manual to automated processes and enhance efficiency, accuracy, and productivity.

It details the features of the Power Platform, a user-friendly, low-code environment that supports quick workflow creation and is scalable across various industries.

Included in the whitepaper are comparisons of several document generation tools on the Power Platform:

Microsoft Word Power Automate

Power BI Paginated Reports Power Automate

Solutions using Microsoft Office to design templates Power Automate, such as Documents Core Pack, Experlogix, and Dox42

Solution with a dedicated Documents designer Power Automate Resco Docs+

"The guide is designed to help businesses understand the benefits of document automation and select the best tools for their needs," said Marek Sitar, Product Marketing Manager at Resco.

The company encourages those interested in improving their document processes to download the whitepaper and consider how each tool might suit their specific requirements.

ABOUT RESCO

Resco helps the world work better outside the office by making it simple to build complex mobile experiences for frontline workers.

Over 800 enterprise and corporate companies from segments like utilities, retail, energy, oil gas, manufacturing, telecommunications, transportation logistics, or NGOs rely on Resco to simplify their frontline operations, improve efficiency, and reduce paperwork.

