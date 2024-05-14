Anzeige
Dienstag, 14.05.2024
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
14.05.24
08:04 Uhr
1,650 Euro
-0,050
-2,94 %
14.05.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
14-May-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14 May 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 13th of May 2024 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody 
Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           65,000     35,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6840     GBP1.4480 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.6640     GBP1.4320 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.6730     GBP1.4378

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,715,027 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     BST 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
    2,448   1.6840        XDUB     08:34:39      00028888711TRDU1 
    1,233   1.6840        XDUB     08:34:39      00028888712TRDU1 
    1,071   1.6840        XDUB     08:34:39      00028888713TRDU1 
    1,349   1.6780        XDUB     09:21:51      00028888981TRDU1 
     936   1.6780        XDUB     09:21:51      00028888982TRDU1 
     600   1.6760        XDUB     09:36:57      00028889060TRDU1 
    3,858   1.6760        XDUB     09:36:57      00028889061TRDU1 
     855   1.6700        XDUB     09:55:08      00028889243TRDU1 
    1,362   1.6700        XDUB     09:55:08      00028889244TRDU1 
     700   1.6680        XDUB     10:09:58      00028889302TRDU1 
    1,469   1.6680        XDUB     10:09:58      00028889303TRDU1 
    1,460   1.6800        XDUB     11:07:15      00028889519TRDU1 
    1,049   1.6800        XDUB     11:07:15      00028889520TRDU1 
     248   1.6800        XDUB     11:34:53      00028889711TRDU1 
    2,182   1.6800        XDUB     11:34:53      00028889712TRDU1 
    4,289   1.6780        XDUB     11:36:13      00028889716TRDU1 
     306   1.6680        XDUB     12:49:09      00028890012TRDU1 
      11  1.6720        XDUB     13:05:39      00028890077TRDU1 
     151   1.6720        XDUB     13:05:39      00028890078TRDU1 
    1,985   1.6720        XDUB     13:05:39      00028890079TRDU1 
     374   1.6700        XDUB     13:16:11      00028890153TRDU1 
    1,600   1.6700        XDUB     13:16:11      00028890154TRDU1 
    2,458   1.6700        XDUB     13:16:11      00028890155TRDU1 
    2,298   1.6720        XDUB     13:59:16      00028890290TRDU1 
    3,008   1.6720        XDUB     13:59:16      00028890291TRDU1 
    1,043   1.6720        XDUB     13:59:16      00028890292TRDU1 
    2,079   1.6700        XDUB     14:17:17      00028890357TRDU1 
     244   1.6700        XDUB     14:17:17      00028890358TRDU1 
    2,525   1.6720        XDUB     14:50:05      00028890677TRDU1 
      37  1.6700        XDUB     14:52:44      00028890709TRDU1 
    2,328   1.6720        XDUB     15:02:06      00028890791TRDU1 
    5,841   1.6700        XDUB     15:08:46      00028890834TRDU1 
    1,358   1.6700        XDUB     15:46:25      00028891232TRDU1 
     906   1.6700        XDUB     15:46:25      00028891233TRDU1 
    4,390   1.6680        XDUB     15:55:32      00028891269TRDU1 
    2,338   1.6680        XDUB     15:55:32      00028891270TRDU1 
    2,116   1.6640        XDUB     16:16:45      00028891434TRDU1 
    1,006   1.6720        XDUB     16:25:39      00028891600TRDU1 
     172   1.6720        XDUB     16:25:39      00028891601TRDU1 
    1,317   1.6720        XDUB     16:25:39      00028891602TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
    3,026   1.4480        XLON     08:34:39      00028888710TRDU1 
    3,015   1.4380        XLON     09:55:08      00028889242TRDU1 
    3,387   1.4400        XLON     11:36:24      00028889717TRDU1 
    3,323   1.4360        XLON     11:55:08      00028889799TRDU1 
    3,432   1.4400        XLON     13:59:16      00028890288TRDU1 
    3,410   1.4400        XLON     13:59:16      00028890289TRDU1 
    3,339   1.4340        XLON     14:22:07      00028890428TRDU1 
    3,233   1.4360        XLON     14:52:44      00028890704TRDU1 
    2,975   1.4320        XLON     15:56:29      00028891272TRDU1 
    1,645   1.4360        XLON     16:21:00      00028891500TRDU1 
    4,215   1.4360        XLON     16:21:00      00028891501TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  321203 
EQS News ID:  1901979 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1901979&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2024 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
