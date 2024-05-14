

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The yen fell to more than 2-week lows of 168.78 against the euro and 172.25 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 168.61 and 172.06, respectively.



Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen slipped to 2-week lows of 196.50 and 156.51 from Monday's closing quotes of 196.23 and 156.24, respectively.



Against the Australia and the New Zealand dollars, the yen dropped to more than 2-week lows of 103.33 and 94.15 from yesterday's closing quotes of 103.20 and 93.94, respectively.



The yen edged down to 114.42 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 114.31.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 172.00 against the euro, 176.00 against the franc, 201.00 against the pound, 161.00 against the greenback, 105.00 against the aussie, 95.00 against the kiwi and 118.00 against the loonie.



