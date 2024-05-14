

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France-based waste management business Veolia Environnement SA (VIE) on Tuesday said it is confirming its 2024 full-year objectives.



EBITDA increased to 1.62 billion euros, from 1.57 billion euros in the prior-year period resulting in a strong organic growth of +5.7 percent, within the guidance range of +5 percent to +6 percent.



Current EBIT increased sharply by +11.1 percent, to 843 million euros.



Consolidated sales stood at 11.6 billion euros in the first quarter of 2024, versus 12.0 billion euros in the year-ago period, implying a growth of 3.9 percent excluding energy prices. Sales varied by -1.7 percent on a like-for-like basis.



Based on the excellent results achieved in the first quarter of 2024, the company has confirmed the guidance for 2024 encompassing solid organic growth of revenue, organic growth of EBITDA between +5 percent and +6 percent as well as current net income group share above 1.5 billion euros.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken