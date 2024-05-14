Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - May 14, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of XENT (XENT) on May 13, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the XENT/USDT trading pair, which went live already.

XENT (XENT) is a revolutionary utility token derived from the ENTC project, crafted to transform global cultural connections by acting as a cornerstone currency that bridges varied entertainment and cultural realms, while driving innovation and leadership in the entertainment market through the development of unique derivatives and extensive utility use cases.

Introducing XENT: A Pioneering Utility Token Bridging Global Cultural and Entertainment Sectors

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of XENT (XENT), a visionary utility token developed to revolutionize the global cultural and entertainment sectors. Emerging from the ENTC project, XENT serves as the foundational currency for the "Cross ENT" concept, seamlessly connecting diverse cultural and entertainment landscapes across the globe. Through its integration with blockchain technology, XENT ensures transparency and efficiency in transactions, fostering direct interactions between creators and consumers and supporting the management of digital content ownership.

The XENT ecosystem is deeply integrated with the metaverse, where it pioneers the tokenization of real-world resources and human interactions into Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). These NFTs are used within virtual environments like ENTC Town and ENTC Island, creating a unique space where virtual and real worlds converge. The metaverse platform not only enhances user engagement through interactive content but also leverages the burgeoning NFT market to provide economic activities and experiences that transcend traditional entertainment paradigms.

Looking ahead, XENT is set to transition to its Mainnet, enhancing its scalability and decentralization. This strategic move is aimed at boosting the token's utility and sustaining the ecosystem's growth. Additionally, plans are underway for XENT to evolve into a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), empowering its community with governance participation. This innovative approach positions XENT at the forefront of blending cultural content with cutting-edge technology, setting new standards for the future of entertainment and digital interaction.

About XENT Token

Based on ERC20, XENT has a total supply of 902 million (i.e. 902,000,000). The XENT token distribution allocates 50% to community and ecosystem incentives, 20% to the founding team and advisors, 15% to strategic partners, and 15% to reserve and contingency funds. The XENT token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on May 13, 2024. Investors who are interested in XENT can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world.

