AGL Energy has completed the installation of a solar-powered microgrid with a 5. 4 MWh battery energy storage system in Australia to support the transition of a commercial orchard's operations from diesel to renewables. From pv magazine Australia Australia's AGL Energy said the microgrid, comprising a 4. 8 MW solar farm and a 4. 2 MWh battery energy storage system, will slash the use of diesel fuel generators at Australian Farming Services' (AFS) Cadell Orchards in New South Wales (NSW). At the core of the renewable energy system, spread across a 5-hectare block at the commercial almond farm ...

