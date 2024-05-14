

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Tuesday reported preliminary profit before tax of 1.620 billion euros for the full year, significantly lower than 13.074 billion euros in the previous year, primarily reflecting 8.6 billion euros gain on disposal of Vantage Towers last year.



Excluding items, adjusted profit before tax decreased to 3.086 billion euros from 4.650 billion euros a year ago.



Net profit declined to 1.140 billion euros or 4.20 cents per share from 11.838 billion euros or 42.62 cents per share last year.



Net profit from continuing operations was 1.570 billion euros or 4.44 cents per share, down from 12.582 billion euros or 43.51 cents per share a year ago.



Adjusted profit was 2.021 billion euros or 7.47 cents per basic share, lower than 3.123 billion euros or 11.28 cents per basic share last year.



Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and leases or adjusted EBITDAaL decreased 11.3 percent year on year to 11.019 billion euros.



Revenue for the year declined 2.5 percent to 36.717 billion euros from 37.672 billion euros in the previous year.



The company has declared a final dividend of 4.5 cents per share, payable on August 2. The record date is June 7.



Looking forward, Vodafone expects fiscal 2025 adjusted EBITDAaL to be about 11 billion euros.



