CORRECTION: Bigbank AS bond public offering

In Estonian translation the ISIN code has been corrected to EE3300004340. From May 14th, 2024, 10:00 EEST Bigbank AS bonds (ISIN code EE3300004340) public offer subscription process is launched. The last trading day of the subscription period is May 24th, 2024, 15:30 EET. Up to 3 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The offer price is 1 000 EUR per bond which is equal to the nominal value (100%) of a bond. The interest rate is 7% per annum payed quarterly and the maturity is 10 years. The bonds will be registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code EE3300004340. In case of over-subscription, Bigbank has the right to increase the volume of the offering to a total of 10 000 bonds and the offering may also be decreased by the amount unsubscribed. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system and Nasdaq CSD. Offering via Stock Exchange Trading System (for investors in Latvia and Lithuania) Market: TSE Equity Auctions (Genium INET trading system) Order book: BIGBBOND07 (EE3300004340) The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: May 14th, 2024, from 10:00 until 16:00; May 15th - May 23rd, 2024, from 09:00 until 16:00; May 24th, 2024, from 09:00 until 15:30. Settlement date: May 29th, 2024 All Nasdaq Tallinn Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on their own account or on behalf of its clients. Offering via Nasdaq CSD (for investors in Estonia) An Estonian investor wishing to subscribe must contact their bank, which manages the Nasdaq CSD securities account of the respective investor. Please see attached the Rules of Bigbank AS bond subscription process through the Exchange trading system. Detailed information on the offering of Bigbank AS bond is provided here. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.