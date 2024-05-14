

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - British bakery chain operator Greggs PLC (GRG.L) on Tuesday posted 7.4 percent growth in Like-for-like sales in company-managed shops for 19 weeks, with continued good progress across all channels. The company said the Board's expectations for the full year outcome remains unchanged.



For 19 weeks to 11 May 2024, the company's total sales grew to 693 million pounds from last year's 609 million pounds.



The company added that it still continues to expect cost inflation to be in the range of 4-5 percent on a LFL basis.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Lithium vs. Palladium - Ist das die Chance des Jahrzehnts? Sichern Sie sich den kostenlosen PDF-Report! So können Sie vom Boom der Rohstoffe profitieren. Hier klicken