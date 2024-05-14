

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - U.K.-based food business Greggs plc (GRG) on Tuesday said it continued to make strategic and operational progress in the first 19 weeks of 2024 and expectations for the full year outcome remain unchanged.



Like-for-like company-managed shop sales performance increased 7.4 percent over the year-ago period. Total sales in the 19 weeks to 11 May 2024 stood at 693 million pounds versus 609 million pounds in the year-ago period.



The company confirmed expectations for the full year and remains confident of 140-160 net shop openings for the full year. There is no change to the outlook for cost inflation, which the company expects to be in the range of 4-5 percent on a like-for-like basis.



