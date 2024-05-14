Renew Home, a partnership between Google Nest Renew and OhmConnect, aims to expand from 3 GW of electrical energy use to 50 GW by 2030. From pv magazine USA A new virtual power plant (VPP) solution has launched through the partnership of Google Nest Renew and OhmConnect. The new company, Renew Home, has a goal of expanding from 3 GW of electrical energy use to 50 GW by 2030. VPPs are aggregations of distributed energy resources such as rooftop solar, batteries, electric vehicles, and smart appliances. The energy stored or managed by these resources can help balance electricity supply and demand, ...

