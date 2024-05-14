DJ Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) (JPXX LN) Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2024 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Japan SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR - HEDGED GBP (C) DEALING DATE: 13-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 184.7967 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 59726 CODE: JPXX LN ISIN: LU1646359619 =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1646359619 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPXX LN Sequence No.: 321300 EQS News ID: 1902301 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 14, 2024 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)