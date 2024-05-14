DJ Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) (500G LN) Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 14-May-2024 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 13-May-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 101.7797 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 44202987 CODE: 500G LN ISIN: LU1681049018 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681049018 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500G LN Sequence No.: 321341 EQS News ID: 1902397 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

May 14, 2024 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)