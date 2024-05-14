Anzeige
14.05.2024 | 09:49
Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc (SEMU LN) 
Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
14-May-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI Semiconductors ESG Screened UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 13-May-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 42.9552 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6577219 
CODE: SEMU LN 
ISIN: LU1900066033 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
ISIN:      LU1900066033 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      SEMU LN 
Sequence No.:  321375 
EQS News ID:  1902465 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1902465&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 14, 2024 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
