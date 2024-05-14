

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's consumer price inflation increased slightly, as initially estimated in April, the latest data from the statistical office INE revealed on Tuesday.



Consumer price inflation increased to 3.3 percent from 3.2 percent in the previous month. That was in line with the flash data published on April 29.



The upward trend in inflation was mainly due to rising gas and food prices, the agency said.



Housing costs grew 4.0 percent annually in April, faster than the 1.5 percent rise a month ago due to higher gas prices. The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages rose to '4.7 percent from 4.3 percent.



The EU harmonised inflation, which also increased to 3.4 percent in April from 3.3 percent a month ago, as estimated.



Meanwhile, underlying consumer price inflation softened further to 2.9 percent from 3.3 percent.



On a monthly basis, the consumer price index moved up 0.7 percent in April versus a 0.8 percent gain in March. The HICP showed an increase of 0.6 percent. There was no change in figures compared to the initial estimate.



